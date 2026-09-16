Kenya steps up drive to cut reliance on imported medical supplies

The healthcare sector in Kenya is expected to move closer toward self-reliance as regional manufacturers, regulators, and investors gather at a forthcoming continental summit aimed at expanding local pharmaceutical production and reducing dependence on imported medical supplies.

This progress is in line with both national and continental policy objectives. It follows Kenya’s presidential instruction to produce at least 50% of essential health products locally by 2026 and is supported by the Ministry of Health’s Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, with the aim of enabling domestic pharmaceutical companies to move beyond simple fill-finish operations into more complex and high-value manufacturing.

To ensure long-term commercial feasibility, the sector’s strategies focus on regulatory harmonization, integration of the regional market, and targeted capital investments to facilitate cross-border trade in East Africa.

The third African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) 2026 serves as a proven platform for major continental milestones, having previously hosted the launch of Unitaid’s $50 million regional manufacturing portfolio to scale essential HIV, malaria, and maternal health treatments, as well as the rollout of the African Manufacturing Market Intelligence & Network Analysis (AMMINA) database. Building on commitments made at AHMTEC 2025, the upcoming event will again serve as a deal-making arena where stakeholders anticipate further strategic announcements.

A key continental objective on the summit agenda is harmonizing regional regulatory standards through the African Medicines Agency (AMA). Discussions will focus on simplifying product approvals and lowering entry barriers for Kenyan pharmaceutical exporters, while simultaneously increasing regional capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and diagnostics to protect the health sector from disruptive supply chain fluctuations.

“AHMTEC brings manufacturers, regulators, policymakers, and investors into one room to bridge the gap between industrialization and commercial success,” said Ann-Marie Hosang-Archer, Chair of the AHMTEC Secretariat.

“People come here to make deals, challenge norms that are not working, influence policy, share what has and has not worked, and build the solutions that move African manufacturing forward.”

To turn these policy frameworks into practical commercial pathways, discussions will concentrate on two implementation tracks: Industrialize (focusing on policy, incentives, regulatory harmonization, and local API development) and Commercialize (focusing on enterprise readiness, pooled procurement mechanisms, and portfolio strategy).

Industry participants will also leverage continental platforms like the AMMINA database, which tracks over 750 health manufacturers and 2,500+ products, to forge new regional trade partnerships.

The discussions will take place at the third African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC 2026), co-hosted by the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA), Vizuri Health Dynamics, and EPMSMISA in partnership with Health 4 Development, under the theme “Industrialize to Commercialize.”