Film

Legendary Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs dies aged 84

He was regarded as one of the father figures of Nollywood, as Nigeria's film industry in known, commanding widespread respect and admiration across the country.

BBC
By BBC
1 Min Read

Olu Jacobs, one of Nigeria’s best known actors, whose career spanned several decades across theatre, television and film, has died at the age of 84.

His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, announced his death and asked for privacy while the family mourns.

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Silva announced his passing in a statement describing the celebrated actor as “The Lion of Lufodo” and saying his life was “well lived and fought”.

Some of his notable films include ‘My Kingdom ‘, ‘ Covert Operation ‘, and ‘One Fine Day ‘.

He was regarded as one of the father figures of Nollywood, as Nigeria’s film industry in known, commanding widespread respect and admiration across the country.

“We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family’s privacy at this time,” Silva said in a statement.

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Born on 11 July 1942, Jacobs was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before embarking on a career that included appearances in British television productions and international films.

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