Kenya sweeps gold and silver in dramatic U20 5000m final

Frankline Kibet won gold in the men’s 5000m at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Wednesday, leading a Kenyan one-two finish with teammate Nehemiah Kipng’eno, on a night that crowned several of the meet’s first champions at Hayward Field.

Kibet clocked 13:28.27 to take the title, with Kipng’eno close behind in 13:30.09 for silver. Ethiopia’s Damitew Kebede took bronze in a personal-best 13:35.38.

Kibet, the reigning world U20 cross-country champion, entered the race as favourite after running 13:08.32 earlier this season. The race stayed tight through the early laps, with a group of contenders, including Ethiopians Kebede and Mamaru Goadie, in contention.

Kibet made his move with just over a kilometre remaining, breaking away from the field. Only Kipng’eno could go with him, and the two Kenyans ran together until the final stretch, when Kibet pulled away to win.

The result gives Kibet a cross-country and track double this year, following his win at the World U20 Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in January.

The men’s 5000m was one of four finals on the opening day’s schedule, alongside the men’s shot put, the women’s 5000m, and the mixed 4x400m relay, the first time that relay has featured at the U20 Championships.