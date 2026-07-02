Experienced Lwanga seals AFC Leopards switch ahead of new campaign

AFC Leopards have strengthened their midfield ahead of the new season with the signing of Ugandan international Taddeo Lwanga from Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC, adding a wealth of continental experience to their squad as they chase silverware once again.

The 32-year-old joins Ingwe having just guided Vipers to their eighth Uganda Premier League title, featuring in 23 of the club’s 30 league fixtures during a campaign that underlined his importance to the Kitende side. He has signed a two-year deal with the Kenyan giants. Vipers confirmed his exit in a statement on their social media channels, thanking the midfielder for his contribution and wishing him well in his new chapter in Kenya.

Lwanga arrives as one of the most decorated midfielders in the CECAFA region, having lifted five league titles across East and Central Africa. Beyond his three Uganda Premier League crowns with Vipers, his trophy cabinet includes a Tanzanian league title won with Simba SC and a Rwandan league championship claimed during a spell at APR FC. His playing career has also taken him through Egypt and Djibouti, giving him a rare depth of experience across the continent’s varied football landscapes.

On the international stage, Lwanga has earned 25 senior caps for the Uganda Cranes, including a standout appearance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where Uganda progressed to the knockout rounds.

For AFC Leopards, 12-time Kenyan Premier League champions still chasing their first title in 28 years, Lwanga’s arrival is expected to bring steel, leadership, and tactical maturity to the middle of the park. Club officials have made no secret of their ambition to mount a serious title push this season, and the addition of a proven winner like Lwanga signals real intent as preparations for the new campaign gather pace.