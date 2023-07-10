Kenya to host 20th Maputo Protocol Anniversary celebrations

Kenya is scheduled to host the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women.

The event opens on today (Monday) up to Tuesday July 11th 2023. Hundreds of delegates from the African Union member States and others from overseas are expected to attend.

The Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Gender and Affirmative Action Aisha Jumwa says she is elated that Kenya is hosting the event, which she says is instrumental in evaluating the progress made toward women’s rights protection while taking stock of the achievements made while also formulating strategies to address challenges that still hinder the rights and role of women in the African societies.

The CS said: “Since the establishment of the Maputo Protocol, it has been two decades of progressive realization of women’s rights. And though we made tremendous progress our work is far from over. Let us accelerate the promise of women and girls in Africa.”

CS Jumwa added: “On behalf of the Government, I wish to welcome all delegates to his auspicious 20th anniversary celebration of the Maputo Protocol.”

Delegates from all over Africa including AU Human Rights Commission are expected to attend the conference to discuss a wide range of social, political and economic issues that impact on women’s rights in African countries.