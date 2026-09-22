Kenya urged to intensify green investments in mini-grids to boost access

Kenya could accelerate achievement of 100% electricity access through intense investments in mini-grids especially in remote areas which have no grid connection.

Speaking at the Power Africa Conference 2026, Renewable Energy Assistant Director George Nyongayo said Kenya is keen to expand renewable energy investment in order to sustain green transition.

Latest data by the energy ministry shows that Kenya currently has a total installed capacity of 3,309MW and a peak demand of 2,514MW. With energy demand expected to increase owing to large projects in the pipeline, Kenya is keen on partnerships that will accelerate electricity access especially in far flung areas.

Speaking on behalf of Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, Nyongayo said besides maximizing the East African Power Pool, Kenya is also increasing investments in renewable power through partnerships with the private sector.

Besides energy investments, this year’s Power Africa Conference targeting to leverage partnerships to explore technologies that will also address the high energy cost in the region.

In a bid to close the funding gap power sector is facing, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) says it has also mobilized Ksh 1.9B to support development of renewable projects in Kenya and Nigeria. This comes as mini-grids are tipped to open up remote areas especially for investments such as tele-health.

The five day conference has brought together at least 250 delegates from over 50 countries.