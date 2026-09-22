County NewsNEWS

National Liberal Party objects to purported rebranding of Azimio

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli

The National Liberal Party (NLP), a constituent party of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, formally objects to the purported decision announced Tuesday to rebrand and/or restructure Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party as the “Ukombozi Alliance.”

The Party is concerned to have learnt of a decision of such fundamental consequence through public announcements and media reports, without prior consultation and without being furnished with documentation demonstrating that the decision was reached through the proper organs and procedures of the Coalition.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

This is particularly concerning given the NLP’s previous attempts to engage the Coalition leadership constructively. The Party has written on several occasions to the Azimio leadership seeking dialogue on Coalition matters, but, to date, has not received a substantive response.

The decision to proceed with a fundamental restructuring without meaningful engagement with constituent parties therefore raises serious questions regarding compliance with the Coalition’s agreed governance and decision-making procedures.

A registered coalition political party is governed by its Coalition Agreement, the Political Parties Act and its applicable governance instruments.

A fundamental alteration to its name, identity, structure, governance, assets, liabilities or legal obligations cannot properly be treated as a matter to be effected through a public announcement alone.

Egypt’s Elaraby Group opens Nairobi office in expansion bid
Shakahola cult: Pastor Mackenzie, 94 co-suspects to face murder charges
Reprieve for agents tasked with revenue collection in Bill proposing waiver on delayed remittance 
CS Mutua encourages youth to seek job opportunities abroad

It must be undertaken in accordance with the applicable legal and contractual framework and with due regard to the rights and obligations of the constituent parties affected by the decision.

Accordingly, the NLP has today written formally to the leadership of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and to the Registrar of Political Parties, placing its objection on record and seeking clarification on the legal and procedural basis of the purported decision.

The Party has requested, among other documents; the notice convening the relevant meeting, the agenda, the attendance register, the certified minutes, the resolutions purportedly adopted, the provisions of the Coalition Agreement relied upon and any legal or other instruments submitted, or intended to be submitted, to the Registrar of Political Parties in relation to the proposed change.

The NLP is further concerned about the financial, contractual and legal consequences of the proposed change.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has assets, liabilities, financial obligations, contracts and other legal interests that affect its constituent parties.

These matters must be properly identified, accounted for and protected before any restructuring or alteration of the Coalition’s legal status is implemented.

Our position is clear and unequivocal:

The National Liberal Party does not consent to, and does not recognise as binding upon it, any purported change to the Coalition’s name, identity, structure or legal status unless and until the applicable provisions of the Coalition Agreement and the law have been fully complied with.

The NLP remains committed to lawful political cooperation, dialogue and unity of purpose. However, cooperation must be founded on transparency, good faith, meaningful consultation, adherence to agreed procedures and respect for the rights of all constituent parties.

The Party has reserved all its legal and contractual rights and shall pursue all appropriate mechanisms available to it under the Coalition Agreement and the law to protect the interests of the Party and its members.

 

 

Malaria vaccine big advance against major child killer
Russian in Kenya faced routine inquiry, not arrest or deportation – Embassy
Action needed to stem youth bad eating habits for a healthy future
Chinese President leaves for 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia
Kenya boosts border security as PS Omollo flags off IOM-donated vehicles
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya urged to intensify green investments in mini-grids to boost access
Next Article DP Kindiki calls on Kenyans to comply with safety measures during El Nino rains
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Asian gaming giant 747Live extends to Kenya
e-Sport and Gaming Sports
Construction of $15B Dangote-backed refinery set for next week
Business Local Business
Isaboke: Govt projects must have communication plans from the start under new policy
County News
Triumphant Kenyan athletes return from Denmark
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

FeaturesLocal Business

Kenya to leverage agriculture to deliver Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda

County News

GSU officer arrested over robbery with violence in Kisii

County NewsHealth

Saving lives: ILA pushes for trans-fat limits in Kenya to curb NCDs

Local NewsNEWS

338 public schools cater for children with various disabilities-Report

Show More