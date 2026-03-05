Local NewsNEWS

Requiem service: Bodies of Nandi chopper crash victims airlifted to Emurua Dikirr

A joint requiem service will be held at Emurua Dikirr Primary School ahead of MP Ng'eno's internment tomorrow, Friday.

By Margaret Kalekye
The remains of five victims of the Nandi plane crash, including Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, have been airlifted to Emurua Dikirr Primary School for a joint requiem service.

The Saturday crash claimed the lives of the pilot George Were from Nyakach, Kisumu, the Emurua Dikirr MP, his bodyguard Amos Kipngetich Rotich, photographer Nick Koskei, high school teacher Carlos Keter and Wycliffe Rono, an employee of the Narok County government.

The bodies removed from the Lee funeral Thursday morning will stay for an overnight vigil for public viewing ahead of the burial. MP Ng’eno will be interred tomorrow, Friday.

Chairperson of the burial preparation committee and Tinderet MP Julius Melly said burial protocols and logistical arrangements had been harmonised to ensure a smooth, organised, and respectful process.

“We airlifted the bodies together from Eldoret, and we shall also airlift the bodies from Wilson Airport to Emuruar Dikirr for a joint funeral service, and we are not going to separate the bodies. All six bodies will be handled equally and with dignity, irrespective of the social status or positions they held in society,” Melly said.

Meanwhile, another mass was held on Wednesday at the Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Karen, Nairobi.

Until his untimely demise, Ng’eno was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament, having been first elected in 2013.

Here is the programme.

