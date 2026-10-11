Kenyan hotel lands on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best 2026 list

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards in the Best of the Best category.

This is the highest award from Tripadvisor, and all winners are considered among the top 1% of listings around the world on the site.

Announcing the win, Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group, congratulated the Nairobi hotel, saying it was “no small feat.”

“Congratulations to Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton on its Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” she said. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat.

“It reflects the lasting impression made on travellers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travellers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”

According to the platform, the award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over 12 months, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.

Reacting to the win, Alexandre Glauser, General Manager at Kwetu Nairobi, appreciated the hotel’s guests for their reviews.

“Being named among Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2026 is incredibly meaningful to us because it reflects the experiences and voices of the people who matter most: our guests, “ he said. “We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Kwetu Nairobi and taken the time to share their experience, and equally proud of our team, whose passion and commitment to genuine hospitality bring the philosophy of Our Place, Your Home to life every day. To be counted among travellers’ favourites is an honour we share with all of them.”