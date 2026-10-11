Govt to set up two new referral hospitals in Kakamega, Garissa

Kenya will soon have two new national referral hospitals in Kakamega and Garissa, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said Kakamega Teaching and Referral and Garissa County Referral hospitals will be upgraded to a Level 6 health facility under the National Government.

He explained that the Government had already invested Ksh 1 billion to complete the stalled construction of the facility.

Consequently, he said, the hospital will be funded by the National Government.

“The funds from the county government that were going to the hospital will now go to other facilities,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that the two hospitals will enhance access to quality healthcare for the people.

He further pointed out that the Government has spent Ksh 300 million equipping hospitals in Kakamega County and will spend another Ksh 1 billion to equip more facilities.

The President spoke during Sunday mass at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Marunda, Likuyani Constituency, Kakamega County, in the company of local MPs.

He said that he was committed to ending the outdated politics of discrimination, tribalism and hatred that had led to some regions lagging behind in development.

The President was emphatic that he would not be derailed by those hell-bent on maintaining the status quo, saying his administration would deliver national development to every part of the country.

“There are people who are angry at me because I have national resources must go to every part of the country. We are all equal before our Constitution,” he said.

He called out those sponsoring opposition leaders to frustrate his development agenda for the country.

The President said the 2027 General Election would unite all Kenyans.

“We will vote to end tribalism, hatred and discrimination,” he added.

At the same time, the President said the Government is investing Ksh 17 billion to build roads in Kakamega County.

He said the Government has secured funds for the construction of the Mawe Tatu-Fafaro road, which is already being built and the works will be accelerated.

The President said construction of the Matunda-Brigadier road will commence soon

He said the Turbo-Nzoia River-Sikhendu road will be constructed as well as the Moi’s Bridge-Matunda road via the County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

Additionally, he announced plans to expand the Maili Tisa-Kitale road.

He also announced that the Mau Summit-Malaba road would be built beginning next year as a four and six-lane highway to reduce congestion and unlock the region’s economic potential.

He said reforms in the sugar sector have made it possible for factories such as Nzoia Sugar to pay farmers on time.

The President also announced that Ksh 1.2 billion would be paid to farmers as a bonus in November.

On healthcare, he said 1.15 million residents of Kakamega County are registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He also stated that Ksh 4.8 billion has been disbursed to the county in the past 18 months.

“We send money every month from SHA to this small hospital here called Magusi. When they treat 50 people, we send them funds for 50 people,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto pointed out that he would also provide Ksh 100 million to build a university in Likuyani Constituency.

The President reiterated the importance of affordable housing in safeguarding agricultural land by reducing land fragmentation.

“We want to preserve enough land for growing food and cash crops, and keeping livestock,” he said.

He commended farmers from Rift Valley and Western for increasingly taking up coffee farming, saying the Government has made Ksh 2 billion available for seedlings.

Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe said the region had witnessed unprecedented development during President Ruto’s tenure, citing roads, stadia, affordable housing and markets.

He faulted those opposed to the President’s efforts to inclusive development in every part of the country, saying some regions had benefited more than others under previous administrations.

“When they were in power, what did they bring here in Likuyani? Nothing,” he said.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe commended President Ruto’s administration for increasing the price of coffee from Ksh 50 a kilo to Ksh 150, saying it would enrich the people of the region.