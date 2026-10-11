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In Pictures: Fred Machoka celebrates 50 years in broadcasting

Fred Machoka began his career at KBC in the 70s and is considered among Kenya’s most recognisable legendary broadcasters.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Veteran Kenyan broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka, popularly known as Uncle Fred and celebrated for his decades-long career at Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex over the weekend at an event that turned out to be a Rhumba extravaganza.

Machoka receives warm welcome from crowd
Fred Machoka meets and greets audience and fans

Machoka, who began his career at KBC in 1976, is considered among Kenya’s legendary broadcasters.

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Performances at the event included sets from Congolese music stars Koffi Olomide, Alicios Theluji, and Mbilia Bel, Cameroonian singer Sam Fan Thomas and Kenyan legends such as Les Wanyika and Them Mushrooms.

Jeff Koinange dances with Mbilia Bel
Comedian Churchill and Media Personality Jeff Koinange
Sam Fan Thomas meets with fans at meet-and-greet

The event was attended by celebrities such as Jeff Koinange and Churchill, who doubled as MCs and musician Nameless. Popular Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli were also among the famous faces spotted in the audience.

Les Wanyika entertain crowd at event
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