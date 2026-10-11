In Pictures: Fred Machoka celebrates 50 years in broadcasting

Veteran Kenyan broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka, popularly known as Uncle Fred and celebrated for his decades-long career at Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex over the weekend at an event that turned out to be a Rhumba extravaganza.

Machoka, who began his career at KBC in 1976, is considered among Kenya’s legendary broadcasters.

Performances at the event included sets from Congolese music stars Koffi Olomide, Alicios Theluji, and Mbilia Bel, Cameroonian singer Sam Fan Thomas and Kenyan legends such as Les Wanyika and Them Mushrooms.

The event was attended by celebrities such as Jeff Koinange and Churchill, who doubled as MCs and musician Nameless. Popular Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli were also among the famous faces spotted in the audience.