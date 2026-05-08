Era of marginalisation, discrimination is over, says President Ruto

The era of discrimination and marginalisation is behind us, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the government is implementing inclusive development programmes, ensuring no community or region is left behind.

He said the government is implementing long-awaited projects in various parts of the country.

“Every part of the country is important. We must, therefore, plan for the development of every part,” he said.

Speaking during his development tour of Laikipia on Friday, President Ruto pointed out that the county will not be marginalised any longer.

“For far too long, Laikipia has been left behind. I, however, want to give you my commitment that Laikipia County will not be left behind again. We will walk together as we transform the country,” he said.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu, MPs and MCAs.

On the development of Laikipia County, the President said the government is investing KSh15 billion in the Affordable Housing Programme, including the construction of 13 modern markets.

Additionally, he said KSh4 billion has been allocated for the construction of the 60 Nanyuki-Doldol road, which will commence shortly as a contractor has already been identified.

The President explained that the government is building six roads in the county, totalling 217km.

He pointed out that funds have been allocated for the Kinamba-Matuiku and Rumuruti-Mutara-Nanyuki roads, saying the contractors have been identified and are on site or will begin construction shortly.

Further, he said the Kenya Defence Forces will open up security roads to enhance security, enabling citizens to focus on productive economic activities.

In education, the Ministry of Defence will build five extra schools in Laikipia North to enhance access to schooling in the formerly insecurity-prone area.

“We have already constructed 15 schools. Our goal is to ensure our children have access to quality education,” President Ruto noted.

He commended the residents of Laikipia for the big numbers who have registered with the Social Health Authority, saying the county has attained over 60 per cent registration.

He announced that the government has so far paid KSh1.8 billion to hospitals in the county that have been providing health services to residents.

He pledged to build some mega dams in the county, through the newly created National Infrastructure Fund projects, to support expansion of irrigation, and provision of water for domestic use and livestock.

In Doldol, he laid the foundation stone for the Doldol Huduma Centre in Laikipia North Constituency, which will house an ICT hub and bring 168 government services closer to the people.

He also handed over a bus to Kurum Day Secondary School.

Later, he inspected the progress of the 955-unit Starehe Affordable Housing Project in Nyahururu Town, Laikipia West Constituency.

He also inspected the progress of the construction of Sipili-Ol Moran road in Laikipia North Constituency.

The President explained that the government has delivered visible and tangible development programmes, exposing the falsehood in the opposition’s narrative.

He said Kenyans can no longer be hoodwinked by empty rhetoric and falsehoods.

“They have now realised they were lying to Kenyans by claiming that no development has been implemented. Now that development programmes and projects are being implemented across the country, they are shifting goalposts and saying development is not enough,” he said.

The President faulted the opposition for opposing the Affordable Housing Programme, saying it is creating jobs and giving low-income earners a pathway to home ownership.

He asked the opposition to propose an alternative agenda, saying divisive and tribal politics has no place in today’s politics.

On his part, the Deputy President said the government is committed to delivering on its promises, citing the construction of roads, affordable housing, markets, and stadia, among others.

He noted that Kenyans are interested in development-focused leaders, not those who dwell on retrogressive politics such as tribalism, hatred and name-calling.

Prof Kindiki said the government has taken decisive actions that have tamed insecurity in Laikipia County and its environs.

“Since President Ruto came into office, he has invested in the security of this region. Today there is peace,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary Ruku cautioned the opposition against using intimidation to advance their own political agenda, saying it was ill-advised.