In a bid to enhance adequate preparations for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China, Athletics Kenya has expanded its track and field meets by adding two series to its calendar.

Next year’s World Athletics Championships will be staged in China from 11th to 19th September.

AK’s 2027 track and field weekend meetings will now comprise 8 series, with the 1st Track and Field Weekend Meet scheduled for 8th and 9th January 2027 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The 2nd Track and Field Weekend Meet will be held on 5th and 6th February 2027, also at the Nyayo National Stadium, followed by the third series in Mbaraki, in Mombasa County, between 5th–6th March.

Action will then return to Nairobi at the Ulinzi Sports Complex for the fourth meet from 2nd to 3rd April, followed by the Kamariny series in Iten town between 16th and 17th April.

Siaya County will host the 6th leg on 23rd and 24th April, followed by the 7th meet at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County from 7th to 8th May 2027.

The season will conclude with the 8th meet scheduled for 21st to 22nd May at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Athletics Kenya has called on athletes to familiarise themselves with the World Athletics qualification system and entry standards and take advantage of the available competition opportunities to achieve the required qualifying marks for Beijing World Athletics Championships.