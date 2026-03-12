AthleticsSports

Kipchoge announces Porto Alegre as his South American stop for seven marathons world tour

Dismas Otuke
Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has confirmed that NB42k Porto Alegre in Brazil will serve as this South American stop in his seven-marathon challenge around the world.

The 2026 NB42k Porto Alegre takes place on Sunday, July 12, 2026, and will mark the former world record holder’s second stop after the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in May.

“Running is a universal language that speaks to hope, discipline, and unity,” said

Kipchoge. “I am very excited to come to Brazil and experience the passion of the people of Porto Alegre. Every continent has its own spirit, and I look forward to
sharing this journey with South America while inspiring people to believe that no humans are limited.”

NB42k Porto Alegre has built a strong reputation across South America for its

Attracting elite athletes and thousands of runners each year, the race is a mix of competitiveness with a celebratory atmosphere along the streets of one of Brazil’s most dynamic cities.

Kipchoge’s participation marks an exciting moment in the event’s history, elevating the race onto the global stage while reinforcing its ambition and international appeal.

Cláudio Soirefmann, CEO of Run Sports: “Bringing Eliud Kipchoge to NB42K Porto Alegre is a historic milestone for our race and for Brazilian running. 

After everything our community has faced, this moment carries even deeper meaning. We are honoured to be part of Eliud’s Running World and proud to welcome the world to
Porto Alegre.

