Methamphetamine haul intercepted at JKIA

A multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics officers has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after intercepting two consignments of methamphetamine worth Ksh21M at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The first haul of 1,730 grams valued at Ksh 13.8M was cleverly concealed in items declared as car pistons at the airport, having originated from Tanzania and destined for the Philippines.

In a related operation, a second consignment weighing 1,020 grams and valued at KSh 8 million, traced to Juja, was also intercepted en route to the same destination.

Investigations are underway to track down and apprehend those behind the syndicate.