Kindiki: Govt to end marginalization of certain communities and regions

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the quest to develop the whole country is not negotiable, promising the Government’s undertaking to make sure every part of Kenya receives a deserving share of national resources.

Prof. Kindiki stated that no community nor region is lesser than the other highlighting the motivation behind the ‘Usawa ni Sawa’ development vision driving the reelection agenda of President William Ruto.

“We are one nation, and no Kenyan is more important than another. No citizen has more rights than a citizen from another part of the country. That is why we say Usawa ni Sawa. We are all Kenyans, and we have one government which must serve every citizen without any form of discrimination,” DP said.

Speaking on Monday during a development visit of Taveta Constituency, Taita Taveta County where he inspected several projects costing billions of shillings, the Second in Command said the days of marginalization and discrimination are long gone.

“This Government will ensure every part of the country is developed without caring who they voted for. For many years, development was concentrated in some areas but this government has said this country must be equal. If development is ongoing in other parts, it must also happen in Taveta and everywhere else in the country. Because Usawa ni Sawa,” DP insisted.

The DP inspected the 580-bed capacity Taveta KMTC hostel costing Ksh 220 million. He also checked the works at Kimala Senior School funded by the NG-CDF at Ksh 93 million and addressed thousands of residents at Taveta town updating them on the progress of the ongoing projects in the area.

While laying emphasis on the need for a united and developed country, Prof. Kindiki noted that the administration has ended the era of discriminating communities and is correcting past mistakes in a bid to elevate national development to an equal level.

“Whenever development is undertaken in Nairobi, it must also be undertaken in Mombasa. When it happens in Kiambu, it must also happen in Taita Taveta. When development takes place in Garissa, it must also reach Kajiado. When it happens in Kisii, it must also take place in Kitui,” he emphasized.

The Deputy President said this is not just empty talk enumerating several development projects rolled out by the government in Taita Taveta County touching on roads, electricity, markets and other key infrastructure initiatives.

The projects include the construction of the 67km Taveta-Rombo-Njukini-Ilasit which connects Taita Taveta and Kajiado Counties and is nearing completion. The government allocated Ksh 9.4 billion for the realization of the key road that the previous administrations failed to undertake.

Other road projects in the area are phase 1 of the Cess-Nghonji–Rekeke–Lake Jipe Road, covering 15 kilometres, has been contracted at a cost of KSh200 million. Phase 2 will extend from Lake Jipe and beyond, the Mto Mwagodi–Msau–Mwangae–Mbale–Wundanyi–Mgange Road, extending to Bura Junction is ongoing as well as Maungu–Kasigau–Rukanga Road in Voi constituency.

In total, the government has invested Ksh 16.5 billion for 243 kilometres of new roads in Taita Taveta presently at various stages of completion.

The devolved unit is also a beneficiary of modern markets in Mwatunge, Maungu, Voi and Wundanyi with two more planned for Taveta and Njukini towns.

This is among housing fund projects amounting to Ksh 7.8 billion in the county that also include affordable houses and hostels.

With this and more in the pipeline, the DP assured the residents that the government will press on to fulfill all the development promises for the people of Taita Taveta as it budgets for more.

“We have brought development and we will do more for the people here. Because of historical marginalization, going forward we will increase the development budget because we want to correct the historical marginalization against the people of Taita Taveta,” DP assured.

He challenged the opposition to get ready for tough times ahead saying they must present their development record to the people before faulting the government.

“Those in the opposition have been in power before but they did not do anything for the people of Taita Taveta. They should be ready for a hard time ahead because we are ready to show what we have done here in Taita Taveta and everywhere in the country,” Prof. Kindiki added.