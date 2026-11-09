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Kenya, WHO review Ebola response, strengthen cooperation on health security

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read

Kenya and WHO Review Ebola Response, Strengthen Cooperation on Health SecurityKenya and the World Health Organization (WHO) have reviewed the country’s response to the imported Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, with renewed calls for sustained surveillance and international cooperation as the country records three consecutive weeks without a new confirmed case.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale held bilateral talks with a WHO delegation led by Regional Director for Africa Prof. Yakub Janabi to assess progress in containing the outbreak and strengthen collaboration on health security and broader health sector priorities.

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Duale acknowledged WHO’s technical and operational support, including essential response supplies, personal protective equipment and validation of Kenya’s Filovirus Surveillance Standard Operating Procedures.

He welcomed the donation of 12 portable PCR systems and a 28-bed Ebola Treatment Unit, which will strengthen diagnostic, isolation and treatment capacity.

Kenya has recorded nine cases linked to a single transmission cluster, with no evidence of community transmission.

Six patients have recovered and been discharged, two have died and one remains under treatment.

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More than 772,000 travellers have been screened at 28 points of entry, 736 samples tested across five designated laboratories and over 7,300 healthcare workers trained.

With the 42-day countdown expected to commence following the discharge of the last patient, Duale emphasised the need to maintain vigilance through active surveillance, rapid investigation of alerts and continued screening at points of entry.

He requested additional WHO support for diagnostic supplies, technical training, isolation and treatment infrastructure in high-risk counties and frontline response operations.

The discussions also covered joint monitoring of the countdown, an After-Action Review and a coordinated declaration of the end of the outbreak once the required public health criteria are met.

The Cabinet Secretary further expressed concern over blanket travel bans and visa restrictions imposed by some countries, calling for WHO’s engagement to ensure that public health measures are guided by scientific evidence and the International Health Regulations.

He emphasised that transparent reporting of health emergencies should be met with international solidarity rather than punitive restrictions.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation on Universal Health Coverage through the Social Health Authority, strengthening the Kenya National Public Health Institute and International Health Regulations core capacities, local manufacturing of health products, sustainable health financing and digital health transformation.

Further they agreed to develop a joint Kenya–WHO action plan covering operationalisation of the donated diagnostic equipment, technical capacity building, support for the remaining phase of the Ebola response and broader health sector priorities.

 

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