FootballSports

Kanu leads Arsenal FC against Wanyama’s Harambee Stars for Legends Cup in Nairobi

Other Arsenal FC Legends in a squad of 24 confirmed for this Friday’s match include: Bacary Sagna, Gervinho, Alex Song, Yaya Sanogo, Tony Adams, Robert Pirès, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva, Santi Cazorla, and Theo Walcott.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Former Arsenal FC striker Nwankwo Kanu will lead his side as they face Victor Wanyama’s Harambee Stars Legends in the Legends Cup final on Friday, November 13th at Nyayo Stadium.

The 50-year-old Kanu, also a former Nigeria striker, will captain the Arsenal Legends FC for the one-day exhibition match in Nairobi.

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Other Arsenal FC Legends in a squad of 24 confirmed for this Friday’s match include: Bacary Sagna, Gervinho, Alex Song, Yaya Sanogo, Tony Adams, Robert Pirès, Ashley Cole, Gilberto Silva, Santi Cazorla, and Theo Walcott.

The Harambee Stars Legend team comprises Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, Dennis Oliech, John Bobby Ogolla, Francis Kahata, Francis Onyiso, Jamal Mohammed, JJ Masiga, and Mahmoud Abbas.

The high-profile encounter, set for a 7:00 PM kickoff, will also have an international touch on the officiating front, with organisers talking to a celebrated center referee to take charge of the match.

Beyond the headline fixture, the visiting Arsenal Legends will extend their engagement with Kenyan football through a coaching clinic scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Crawford International School.

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The clinic will provide young aspiring footballers with an opportunity to interact with experienced professionals, learn from their wealth of knowledge, and gain valuable insights into the discipline, technique, and dedication required to succeed in the game.

The initiative reflects the broader ambition of the Legends Cup to use football’s enduring appeal to inspire young talent and strengthen grassroots football development.

The Ksh 500 tickets are already sold out for the match, but fans can still purchase regular tickets for Ksh 1,000, VIP tickets for Ksh 10,000, while the VVIP tickets go for Ksh 20,000.

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