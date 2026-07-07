Sports

Russia could compete at LA 2028 Olympics

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Russian athletes could be allowed to compete for their country at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted their suspension.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in 2023 in response to the war in Ukraine.

But it says that ban is “no longer applicable”, external and athletes from Russia can compete again as long as they “meet relevant anti-doping requirements”.

No decision has yet been taken on whether Russia can display its flag, colours and anthem at the Olympic ‌Games.

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The IOC said it will continue to “not organise IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government or state officials to its events”.

Some Russian athletes competed at both the 2024 Paris Games and this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan as neutrals.

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Just 32 athletes from Russia and Belarus competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics as approved neutrals, and combined to win five medals. The Russian team had more than 300 athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and won 71 medals.

Russia welcomed the IOC’s decision, saying the Games must be “free from politics”.

“The IOC is sending a clear signal: the Olympic movement must remain free from politics,” Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Telegram, adding that Russia planned to participate in qualifiers for the 2028 Olympics.

The IOC says it still “strongly condemns” the Russian invasion of Ukraine but “recognises that an athlete’s participation in international competition should not be limited by the involvement of their government in a war or conflict”.

In May, World Athletics rejected a recommendation by the IOC that a ban on Belarusian athletes and teams competing under the flag of their nation should be lifted.

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