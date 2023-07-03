Kipchoge Stadium to be ready by August ahead of Devolution Conference 

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii is spearheading the implementation of various projects in preparation for the 1st Biennial Devolution Conference that will be held in Eldoret in August this year.

Governor Jonathan Bii says his government has deployed engineers and technical personnel from the department of Roads, Transport and Public Works, technical personnel who are supporting the contractor at Kipchoge Stadium and also the ongoing works at 64 Stadium.

“We are working closely with the national government and I am impressed with the work that has already been done at Eldoret Sports Club and around the town which also includes the installation of street lights for security,” says Bii.

Besides the road improvement street lighting and paving of side walks and street lights,the County government has constructed shoe shine booths and is in the process of completing road construction works at the Eldoret Sports Club where the Devolution Conference will be held.

County Executive Committee Member for Roads, Transport and Public Works Eng. Joseph Lagat says they are working to ensure the works are complete before the Devolution Conference set for August 15-19 in Eldoret.

“We have provided county machinery and apart from ongoing projects of elevating the outlook of Eldoret town, we have also undertaken various major road projects in the rural areas of Uasin Gishu to improve road networks that are key to our farmers in transporting their fresh produce to the marketplace, “said CECM Eng Lagat.

On Saturday while in Eldoret, Principal Secretary for Sports, Eng Peter Tum, said the ministry in close partnership with the county government of Uasin Gishu will ensure works at Kipchoge stadium are completed before the devolution conference.