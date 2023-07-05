PS Muthoni calls for proper investment to increase nursing talent retention in Africa

Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has called for investment in healthcare infrastructure, training, proper policies and supportive work environments to retain nursing talent within Africa.

Speaking when she officially opened the African Region session of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Congress in Montreal Canada the PS noted that mmigration of nurses from the African region poses significant challenges for healthcare systems and communities.

“It is imperative that we address this issue through collaborative efforts by doing so, we can reduce turnover, strengthen healthcare systems, and ultimately improve the health and well-being of our communities,” the PS said.

Muthoni called on the nurses to utilise the vast opportunities presented by healthcare technology to handle emergencies reshape global health and open doors for transformative change in the health arena.

She urged them to unite and advocate for change, demand for equitable access to healthcare and address the underlying social determinants of health and influence policies.

“We should act as catalysts for transformation, advocating for the vulnerable, amplifying the voices of the marginalized and championing health as a fundamental human right,” she said.

Appreciating the nurses for their commitment to healthcare in Africa, Muthoni called on them to exchange knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences.

“May this congress be a catalyst for positive change and the beginning of a new chapter in our collective journey towards better health for all,” she said.