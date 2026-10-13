KNH, nurses’ union sign 2025–2029 CBA

Kenyatta National Hospital – KNH Management and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) have officially signed the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), marking a significant milestone in strengthening staff welfare, promoting industrial harmony and supporting quality patient care.

The agreement covers the 2025-2029 review cycle and outlines improved employment terms and welfare provisions for nurses.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KNH CEO Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, CBS, thanked the KNUNM leadership for engaging management in constructive dialogue to reach an agreement that addresses staff welfare.

He noted that protecting and supporting healthcare workers is essential to sustaining quality patient care.

The negotiated Nursing Service Allowance and the Uniform Allowance will take effect from 1st September 2026.

KNUNM General Secretary, Seth Panyako, commended the Hospital’s leadership, citing improvements in customer service and continued investment in training nurses and other healthcare workers.

He observed that KNH’s progress offers valuable lessons for other hospitals.

“At KNH, we recognize that quality healthcare begins with a supported workforce. By investing in our nurses, strengthening staff welfare and maintaining open dialogue with our partners, we are building a stronger team to serve our patients better,” he said.