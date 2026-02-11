AthleticsSports

Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo to headline EDP Lisbon Half Marathon

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
The Maratona Clube de Portugal (MCP) has announced the return of Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo to the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon 2026 edition.

Kiplimo, who holds the racecourse record of 57:31, which stood as the world record from November 2021 to December 2024, returns as the headliner for the elite field.

He clocked a blistering 56:42 at the Barcelona Half Marathon last year before debuting at the London Marathon months later, posting a time of 2:03:37.

He later improved his mark in October, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:02:23.

The race is set to take place in the Portuguese capital on March 8th.

Already in 2026, Kiplimo has once again demonstrated his dominance by convincingly reclaiming the World Cross Country title, confirming the elite form he now brings to the streets of Lisbon.

