KPC unveils initiative to support local talent

KPC Foundation, in partnership with eKitabu, has hosted the inaugural Sanaa with KPC event at Mlango Farm, bringing together key stakeholders in Kenya’s creative industry to celebrate artistic talent and explore pathways for sustainable growth within the sector.

The event provided a vibrant platform for writers, visual artists, cultural practitioners, and industry partners to engage, collaborate, and reimagine the future of Kenya’s creative economy.

Speaking during the event, KPC Foundation Board of Trustees Member, Ms Zilper Abong’o, reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to supporting local talent and strengthening the creative ecosystem. She noted that while Kenya’s creative sector is rich in diversity and innovation, it continues to face structural challenges.

“Kenya’s creative sector is bold, vibrant, and full of promise. However, despite its immense potential to generate employment and drive economic growth, the sector remains largely informal. Many artists face challenges such as fragmented networks, limited market access, and lack of sustainable income streams,” she said.

She added, “The Sanaa with KPC initiative seeks to address these gaps by fostering strategic partnerships, connecting creators to viable market opportunities, and creating sustainable platforms for showcasing creative work.”

Through this initiative, KPC Foundation announced plans to integrate local artists and writers into its corporate ecosystem by providing opportunities to showcase their work during KPC events, including golf tournaments, business forums, and staff engagement open days.

“This is part of our broader vision to elevate homegrown creativity, expand market access for Kenyan artists, and ensure their work reaches wider audiences both locally and beyond,” the KPC Foundation Manager Ms. Rachel Gathoni added.

The event also marked the beginning of a long-term cultural platform aimed at nurturing collaboration, innovation, and growth within the creative industry.

eKitabu Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Will Clurman has hailed the launch of the Sanaa with KPC as an important first step towards addressing the challenges faced by players in the country’s creative sector.

He said, “The Sanaa with KPC event is a platform for collective action in identifying and addressing the barriers that limit the achievement of the sector’s full potential, while recognising creativity as a key driver of national identity, economic transformation, and social impact.”

Additionally, KPC Foundation reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that empower communities, promote inclusion, and contribute to sustainable development through culture and creativity.