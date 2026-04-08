KUCCPS opens 2026 placement portal for universities, colleges and TVET

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the 2026 placement cycle, targeting the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates and previous Form Four leavers.

The online application period runs from April 7 to May 6, 2026.

In a statement, KUCCPS said students who sat the 2025 KCSE can apply for degree and TVET programmes, with degree students expected to join universities in September, while TVET applicants can report to colleges from May, as placements for these institutions are continuous.

“Whereas applicants for degree programmes will join universities from September, those applying for TVET programmes will be able to report to their respective colleges starting May, since TVET placement is continuous,” KUCCPS said.

KUCCPS data shows that of the 980,444 candidates who sat the 2025 KCSE, 268,700 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, qualifying them for degree programmes in 43 public and 31 private universities.

The remaining 711,744 candidates, who scored between C plain and E, are eligible for placement to public colleges and TVET institutions.

“As required by the Universities Act, 2012, placement of students into the institutions will be on merit, considering applicants’ listed priorities, KCSE performance, and available capacities,” KUCCPS added.

This year, students can apply to 251 public TVET colleges, including 33 university-affiliated TVET institutes.

The minimum grade requirement for degree programmes remains C+, while applicants for TVET courses can have any KCSE grade from A to E, covering exams sat between 2000 and 2025. Candidates with C+ and above are eligible for degree programmes at the Open University of Kenya.

The placement body revealed that last year it received course submissions and capacities from universities and colleges, which were verified and approved by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

CUE approved 322,396 university degree placements, while middle-level colleges have 1,132,531 places across diplomas, certificates, and artisan programmes.

Secondary Teacher Training Colleges have a total capacity of 2,480.

During the application period, KUCCPS said it will send officers to universities and TVET institutions across the country to assist applicants, with details available on the KUCCPS website.

Applicants have also been advised to seek assistance at all Huduma Centres nationwide.

Last month, KUCCPS completed placement of students to Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

Candidates interested in the September 2026 KMTC intake can apply online after university placements are finalised, including those who repeated subjects to meet programme requirements.