Kwale leaders rally behind UDA as 2027 elections draw near

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani has announced that leaders from the county are firmly backing the ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by President William Ruto, in a move that signals shifting political alignments as the next General Election approaches.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the sports field terrace in Ramisi Ward, Governor Achani said the decision to support UDA was informed by the need to align the county with the national government in order to accelerate development projects and economic empowerment programs.

“As leaders of Kwale, we have agreed to work together and support the ruling party so that our people can fully benefit from national government programs adding that the unity is not about individuals; it is about development, stability, and securing a better future for our county.” she noted.

The Governor emphasized that the changes come as elections draw near, noting that early political realignments are crucial in strengthening grassroots mobilization and ensuring that the county speaks with one voice.

“As we approach the election period, it is important for us to position Kwale strategically. We want to remain at the center of decision-making and development,” she noted.

The County Boss further described the endorsement as a step toward consolidating political strength and avoiding divisions that could slow progress.

“We have seen tangible projects initiated under the national government, such as the ongoing Kwale–Kinango Road, and we believe supporting UDA will ensure continuity,” she added.

Governor Achani maintained that her administration remains focused on delivering its development agenda while fostering cooperation with the national government for the benefit of the people of Kwale.