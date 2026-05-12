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ODM opens applications for all elective seats ahead of 2027 polls

The six elective positions are for President, Governor, Senator, Woman Representative, Member of the National Assembly, and Member of the County Assembly.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
ODM party leader Oburu Oginga. Photo/ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has invited party members across the country to apply for various elective positions, including the presidency, ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The six elective positions are for President, Governor, Senator, Woman Representative, Member of the National Assembly, and Member of the County Assembly.

The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) stated that all applicants must be registered voters and fully active party members who meet the eligibility criteria set out in the party’s internal nomination rules.

Interested aspirants are required to submit their applications through the party’s online portal by June 30.

“Pursuant to Article 61(1) of the ODM Constitution, as read together with Rule 7(1) and Part VIII of the Party Elections and Nomination Rules, the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) hereby invites applications from interested Party members seeking to contest in the 2027 General Elections on the ODM Party ticket for the following elective positions,” NECC Chairperson Emily Awita stated.

“In order to guarantee a credible process, we urge our Party members to continuously engage the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) for any clarifications”, she added.

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