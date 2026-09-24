Police Constable arrested over lawyer Kyalo Mbobu’s murder

Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot has been arrested over the killing of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead along Magadi Road, Nairobi, last year.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Cheruiyot is suspected of being the gunman who fatally shot Mbobu on September 9, 2025, while he was driving home from work.

Detectives have also recovered a Ceska pistol that had been issued to Cheruiyot at the time of the incident.

The DCI says ballistic examination has confirmed that the firearm was used in the shooting that killed Mbobu, providing a key forensic link to the murder investigation.

Investigations point to a property dispute involving Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso’s family and Rose Mbithe, who was previously married to Prof. David Musyimi Ndetei, whom Mbobu represented in the case.

Mbithe is already in police custody over the murder of Dr Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The DCI says Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is still at large, allegedly coordinated the operation with Mbithe in the killing of Mbobu.

“Detectives have also established that Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is currently at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Rose Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, who was fatally shot on the morning of 29 July 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi,” the DCI said.

Constable Cheruiyot remains in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

The DCI says detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the motive, planning and execution of Mbobu’s murder and identify all those allegedly involved.