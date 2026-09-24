Local News

Police Constable arrested over lawyer Kyalo Mbobu’s murder

Cheruiyot is suspected of being the gunman who fatally shot Mbobu on September 9, 2025, while he was driving home from work.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
The Late Kyalo Mbobu. Photo/Courtesy

Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot has been arrested over the killing of prominent lawyer Kyalo Mbobu, who was shot dead along Magadi Road, Nairobi, last year.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Cheruiyot is suspected of being the gunman who fatally shot Mbobu on September 9, 2025, while he was driving home from work.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Detectives have also recovered a Ceska pistol that had been issued to Cheruiyot at the time of the incident.

The DCI says ballistic examination has confirmed that the firearm was used in the shooting that killed Mbobu, providing a key forensic link to the murder investigation.

Investigations point to a property dispute involving Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso’s family and Rose Mbithe, who was previously married to Prof. David Musyimi Ndetei, whom Mbobu represented in the case.

Mbithe is already in police custody over the murder of Dr Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mbotela to be buried on Saturday
Koskei: Gov’t generates Ksh281M daily revenue through eCitizen platform
Gov’t disburses Ksh3.32B for varsity students’ upkeep
Kenya chairs IGAD Quartet Ministerial Meeting

The DCI says Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is still at large, allegedly coordinated the operation with Mbithe in the killing of Mbobu.

“Detectives have also established that Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is currently at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Rose Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, who was fatally shot on the morning of 29 July 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi,” the DCI said.

Constable Cheruiyot remains in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

The DCI says detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish the motive, planning and execution of Mbobu’s murder and identify all those allegedly involved.

Military honours for Baba, a send-off for the people’s president
Ruto urges varsities to partner with private sector to commercialise innovations
World Elephant Day: Kenya’s population increases to over 36,000
Govt sends off teachers to America, commits to safeguard welfare of Kenyan diaspora
Ruto details education gains, cites hiring surge and funding growth
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagat hails Magado as new hub for Police Reservist training
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Lagat hails Magado as new hub for Police Reservist training
County News NEWS
Rwanda, Belgium resume diplomatic relations
Africa International News
KBC MD says reading generation an investment of Kenya’s future
Arts Culture
EARDIP: Eastern African countries step up efforts to boost digital connectivity
International News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

46,000 JSS teachers to be absorbed on permanent terms

Local NewsNEWS

KPA intensifies port security measures under ISPS Code

Local NewsNEWS

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi to spend night behind bars

Local News

CS Duale commissions construction of 788 KDF houses in Laikipia

Show More