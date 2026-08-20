County News

Media Owners Association pays tribute to Telemundo executive killed in Samburu crash

In a condolence message, MOA Chairperson Agnes Kalekye described Suárez as a media executive whose influence extended beyond the United States, noting his more than two decades of service at Telemundo and NBC-owned stations.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Media Owners Association of Kenya Chairperson and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Managing Director Agnes Kalekye

The Media Owners Association of Kenya (MOA) has mourned José Alberto Suárez, a senior Telemundo executive who was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Samburu County.

Suárez, 55, was the President and General Manager of Telemundo stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers-Naples, Florida.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

He died in the crash near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday, August 19.

In a condolence message, MOA Chairperson Agnes Kalekye described Suárez as a media executive whose influence extended beyond the United States, noting his more than two decades of service at Telemundo and NBC-owned stations.

Kalekye, who is also the Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), said many Kenyan media stations have carried Telemundo content over the years, bringing programmes developed under Suárez’s leadership to Kenyan audiences.

“His work built a quiet bridge between our media worlds,” Kalekye said.

EAC tests activation of regional rapid response mechanism to infectious disease outbreaks
Kindiki: I’m focused on work, not political noise
Loitoktok court sentences father to 30 years for defiling 11-year-old daughter
President Ruto extends Lunar New Year greetings to China

The association also extended its condolences to the families of the other six people who died in the accident, as well as Suárez’s colleagues at NBCUniversal and Telemundo.

“We stand with the bereaved families, with Suárez’s colleagues at NBCUniversal and Telemundo, and with all who are grieving,” Kalekye said.

Kenya to hold talks with Uganda on management of Lake Victoria resources – Joho
Ichung’wah withdraws controversial Land Amendment Bill
WHO chief convenes expert meeting on mpox spread
PS Wang’ombe:We are committed to ending all forms GBV
Mama Ida appeals to mourners to accord Raila peaceful sendoff
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Government steps up irrigation investments to boost food security
Next Article Two killed in motorcycle accident in Malaba
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Poisons Board reforms strengthen patient safety, support UHC
Local News NEWS
Construction of Raila Odinga mausoleum halfway complete, PS Mariru says
Local News
Two killed in motorcycle accident in Malaba
County News
Government steps up irrigation investments to boost food security
Agriculture Local News

You May also Like

AfricaCounty News

La Nina, the harbinger for depressed rainfall set to begin in September, WMO warns

SOMALIA AFRICAN UNION AU
AfricaCounty News

AU reaffirms support for Somalia’s stability, development

County NewsNEWS

MTIB celebrated for driving TVET skills ,innovation, and inclusion

County NewsNEWS

EACC, Parliamentary Committee meet to explore bottlenecks in prosecution of corruption cases

Show More