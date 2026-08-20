Media Owners Association pays tribute to Telemundo executive killed in Samburu crash

The Media Owners Association of Kenya (MOA) has mourned José Alberto Suárez, a senior Telemundo executive who was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Samburu County.

Suárez, 55, was the President and General Manager of Telemundo stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers-Naples, Florida.

He died in the crash near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday, August 19.

In a condolence message, MOA Chairperson Agnes Kalekye described Suárez as a media executive whose influence extended beyond the United States, noting his more than two decades of service at Telemundo and NBC-owned stations.

Kalekye, who is also the Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), said many Kenyan media stations have carried Telemundo content over the years, bringing programmes developed under Suárez’s leadership to Kenyan audiences.

“His work built a quiet bridge between our media worlds,” Kalekye said.

The association also extended its condolences to the families of the other six people who died in the accident, as well as Suárez’s colleagues at NBCUniversal and Telemundo.

“We stand with the bereaved families, with Suárez’s colleagues at NBCUniversal and Telemundo, and with all who are grieving,” Kalekye said.