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11 killed in bus-truck collision in Namibia

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

At least 11 people have been killed after a passenger bus carrying medical staff and patients collided head-on with a truck in central Namibia this morning.

According to Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), the bus had departed from Khorixas, making stops in Outjo and Otjiwarongo to pick up and drop off patients before the crash.

The collision occurred at 6am local time, roughly 30 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo. Hours later, the charred remains of victims had still not been cleared from the road.

A senior police official said the recovery operation was being handled with care. “The scene is delicate, as the bodies need to be removed carefully and transported to Windhoek for further analysis,” said Nampol Traffic Unit Commissioner Petrus Swartz, head of the Namibian Police Traffic Unit.

A support response team travelled from Windhoek to assist local officers. The group included Namibian Police forensic investigators led by Commissioner Nelius Becke and officials from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

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