MKF ,government hold talks on future of motorsport in Kenya

Motorsport Kenya Federation (MK-F) held a high-level meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, at Talanta Plaza, on the future of motorsport in Kenya, the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, and the revival and development of national motorsport.

Representing Motorsport Kenya Federation at the meeting were Vice President and WRC CEO Carl Tundo, Secretary General Eric Bengi, and Chairman of the Motorsports Council Mindo Gatimu.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Federation and the Government to discuss the progress being made in rebuilding Kenyan motorsport, with particular emphasis on grassroots development, youth participation, the national championship structure, and Kenya’s continued position as a leading motorsport destination in Africa.

The Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary noted that they had been receiving updates on the grassroots and youth development programmes being undertaken by MK-F, particularly through the Autocross Championship, which has provided an important entry point for young drivers and aspiring competitors into organised motorsport.

The Government representatives also expressed their interest in seeing the National Rally Championship revived and strengthened, creating a clear pathway for Kenyan drivers, teams and officials to progress from grassroots competition to the highest levels of national and international motorsport.

Speaking during the meeting, Tundo thanked the Government, and specifically CS Salim Mvurya and PS Elijah Mwangi, for their continued support towards the revival of motorsport in Kenya.

“We would like to thank the Government, the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary for their continued support and commitment towards seeing motorsport regain its place in Kenya. There is a lot of work to be done, but we believe that with the right structure, investment and cooperation, we can rebuild the sport from the grassroots upwards.”

Tundo said the Federation was committed to working closely with Government and all stakeholders to implement the plans already put in place to rebuild Kenyan motorsport.

The Federation reiterated that its objective is not only to revive the sport domestically, but to restore Kenya’s position as a motorsport leader in the region and on the international stage, while creating opportunities for young Kenyans to participate, compete, and build careers within the sport.

Focus on the Safari Rally

The meeting also discussed the upcoming WRC Safari Rally, with the Principal Secretary confirming the government’s preparations and focus on the next edition of the iconic Kenyan event, scheduled for March 2027.

The Safari Rally remains one of Kenya’s most important international sporting events and a major platform through which the country showcases its sporting, tourism, and commercial potential to a global audience.

The 2026 Safari Rally formed Round 3 of the FIA World Rally Championship and was held from March 12–15.

For MK-F, the continued success of the Safari Rally must go hand in hand with the development of national and grassroots motorsport, ensuring that the benefits of international motorsport reach Kenyan competitors, officials, teams, and young people across the country.

From Kasarani to the Next Generation

That commitment will be on display this coming weekend when the Shell Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship returns to the Kasarani Sports Complex SSS Grounds on October 10 and 11, 2026.

The event carries particular significance for Kenyan motorsport. Kasarani has historically been associated with the Safari Rally, including the former Kasarani Super Special stage. The 2026 WRC Safari Rally moved to a Naivasha-only itinerary, with the Kasarani Super Special removed from this year’s route.

This weekend, however, the venue will once again be filled with rally cars, drivers, crews, and motorsport fans — this time through Kenya’s grassroots championship.

The Autocross Championship has become an important platform for introducing young competitors to motorsport and developing the next generation of Kenyan drivers.

For MK-F, the message is clear: the future of Kenyan motorsport must be built from the grassroots, while maintaining a strong connection to the international stage.

As Kenya prepares for another WRC Safari Rally in March 2027, the Federation says its focus will remain on building a sustainable motorsport structure that gives Kenyan talent the opportunity to progress from local competition to national championships and ultimately to international competition.