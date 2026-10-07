Music

Afro-pop powerhouses Bensoul, Ywaya Tajiri join forces on sensual new single “Mariwana”

Sung in a natural blend of English and Swahili, the record balances playful energy with emotional directness.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Award-winning Kenyan singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Bensoul has released an Afro-pop single “Mariwana” featuring contemporary artist Ywaya Tajiri.

The new record captures a candid narrative centred on deep intimacy, uninhibited passion, and hypnotic chemistry between partners.

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This is not the first time Bensoul and Ywaya Tajiri are working together; the chemistry has always been organic.

Ywaya Tajiri co-wrote and contributed lyrics to the tracks he was featured on, the standout hits “Send it” and “Kesha” from Bensoul’s second studio album, “The Party & The After Party.”

Reflecting on the essence of the release, Bensoul said the single celebrates true connection.

“It’s an affirmation to women who believe in themselves and love themselves just as they are,” he said. “The core of this track is about being completely present, uninhibited, and celebrating warmth, passion, and true connection in the moment.”

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Produced by MP Jazbeatz, with sound engineering by Trevor Magak and mix and mastering by Hendrick Sam, “Mariwana” opens with a stripped-back acoustic guitar intro before building into a sensual, bass-driven groove layered with percussion and electric drum dynamics.

Sung in a natural blend of English and Swahili, the record balances playful energy with emotional directness.

The single drops alongside an official visualiser reflecting the warm, sensory aesthetic of the release.

The release arrives during a milestone chapter in Bensoul’s journey. As an artist who plays over ten instruments, his career spans pivotal contributions as Sol Generation’s flagship act with breakout hits like “Lucy” and “Nairobi,” as well as co-writing credits on Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album Twice As Tall (“Time Flies”).

Now operating under his independent imprint Lion of Sudah, Bensoul’s expanded international footprint includes sold-out shows across London, Amsterdam, Helsinki, and Australia, alongside high-profile nominations at the AFRIMA (Best African Artiste, Duo, Group in African RnB and Soul) and SAMA Awards (Album of the Year).

On the other side, Ywaya Tajiri joins the release as one of the most compelling voices in Kenya’s urban contemporary scene. Known for his work with the duo Watendawili and viral successes like “Chai ya saa kumi,” Ywaya Tajiri brings his signature texture, tight harmonies, and emotive vocal versatility to “Mariwana,” building in their combined creativity and workmanship to make the record shine.

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