EACC investigator wins global public sector advocacy award

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Forensic Investigator has won the 2026 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global Public Sector Advocacy Award.

Ms Christine Ombaka, won the global award in recognition of her contribution to public sector integrity, accountability and the fight against corruption.

The award recognises Ms Ombaka’s work in corruption investigations, forensic accounting, asset tracing and anti-corruption guidance, as well as her contribution to strengthening investigation systems and risk management within public institutions.

The ACCA judging panel also recognised her efforts in promoting the accountancy profession, mentoring the next generation of professionals, engaging ACCA members, employers and students, and contributing to conversations on ethics, good governance and public accountability.

During the award presentation ceremony held at Integrity Centre, the EACC CEO, Mr Abdi Mohamud, represented by Director, Field Services, Mr Jackson Mue, congratulated Ms Ombaka on the achievement.

The CEO noted that the award demonstrates the value of professional expertise and commitment in advancing the Commission’s mandate, adding that EACC remains committed to supporting the professional development of its officers.

“The Commission is committed to supporting the professional development of its officers so that they can continue to excel in their areas of expertise and make a meaningful contribution to the fight against corruption. Christine’s achievement reflects the professionalism and dedication that our officers continue to demonstrate in the execution of the Commission’s mandate.”

The Head of ACCA, Eastern Africa Chapter, Mr George Njari, said Ms Ombaka’s achievement was a proud moment for ACCA and an example of professional excellence.

“Christine’s achievement is a proud moment for ACCA and demonstrates the importance of professional expertise in promoting integrity and accountability in the public sector. Her dedication and commitment set a good example for her peers and the next generation of professionals.”

In her acceptance remarks, Ms Ombaka thanked the Commission for the professional support that has contributed to her growth and development, and dedicated the award to EACC, noting that the recognition reflects the Commission’s collective efforts in advancing integrity and the fight against corruption.