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Kenya steps up domestic health financing

Dr Oluga said Kenya must demonstrate greater ownership of financing and delivering health services while continuing to work with global partners.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Kenya is strengthening domestic health financing and making strategic use of development partner support to sustain essential services amid changing global financing dynamics.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga said health resources must be aligned with national priorities, avoid duplication and reach underserved communities and populations.

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Addressing the Kenya Coordinating Mechanism meeting organised by the Global Fund in Nairobi, Dr Oluga recognised the Fund’s critical contribution to Kenya’s response to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

He called for greater efficiency, accountability, innovation and use of data to guide health investments and policies, ensuring that every available resource delivers better outcomes for Kenyans.

The PS also highlighted the need to address persistent gaps in the HIV response among children and improve quality services for women and newborns. He emphasised stronger community engagement to ensure interventions respond to the population’s changing needs.

Dr Oluga said Kenya must demonstrate greater ownership of financing and delivering health services while continuing to work with global partners.

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He welcomed the Global Fund’s continued partnership and called on the Kenya Coordinating Mechanism to maintain a forward-looking approach that strengthens collaboration among the Government, partners, communities and other stakeholders in advancing Universal Health Coverage.

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