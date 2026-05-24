Football

Morocco pardons Senegal fans jailed after AFCON final unrest

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned Senegalese supporters jailed after violence and disturbances surrounding the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The royal cabinet said the pardon, announced ahead of Eid al Adha, concerned Senegalese fans convicted over offenses committed during the tournament Morocco hosted between Dec. 21, 2025 and Jan. 18, 2026.

“This gracious royal gesture reflects the depth of the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation that have always linked the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal,” the statement said.

“ It also embodies the values and deeply rooted traditions on which Morocco’s authentic identity is founded, foremost among them the values of compassion, mercy, kindness, generosity and the spirit of tolerance.”

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The final between Morocco and Senegal spiraled into controversy after Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch protesting a late VAR penalty decision despite leading 1 0.

The Confederation of African Football later overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3 0 forfeit victory, ruling that Senegal’s walk off breached competition rules.

Starlets to play hosts Ivory Coast today in WAFCON build up
FIFA Club professionalization workshop concludes in Nairobi
Messi scores twice in Miami’s frantic comeback over LAFC
Gor Mahia faces Al Merreikh in CAF Champions League opener

Clashes and vandalism linked to the match led Moroccan authorities to arrest several Senegalese supporters, triggering criticism in Senegal and appeals for clemency from politicians, football officials and civil society groups.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye had previously called for the release of detained supporters as the issue lingered months after the final itself.

EPL trophy tour begins in Nairobi
Man Utd confirm Martinez cruciate ligament injury
Rising Stars upbeat ahead of CECAFA AFCON U20 Qualifiers
Morocco declared AFCON 2025 Champions with a 3-0 win over Senegal
Chelsea reach Carabao cup final after a 6-1 drubbing of Middleborough
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Diamond League: Its another sub-10 for Omanyala in Xiamen
Next Article Explainer: How Ebola spreads, symptoms, those most at risk
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Explainer: How Ebola spreads, symptoms, those most at risk
Health Local News
Diamond League: Its another sub-10 for Omanyala in Xiamen
Athletics Sports
AK picks squad of 22 ahead of World U20 Athletics Championship in USA
Athletics Sports
Kindiki assures teachers of better medical cover, promotions, JSS absorption
County News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Ott Tänak: I would like to get to know Kenyan nature a bit better

FootballSports

FC Shabah win the inaugural Wajir Governor’s Super Cup

AfricaInternational News

Cape Verde reiterates support for Morocco’s territorial integrity sovereignty over entire territory, including Moroccan Sahara

FootballSports

Kenya out of 2025 AFCON qualifiers after draw against Zimbabwe

Show More