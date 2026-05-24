Morocco pardons Senegal fans jailed after AFCON final unrest

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned Senegalese supporters jailed after violence and disturbances surrounding the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The royal cabinet said the pardon, announced ahead of Eid al Adha, concerned Senegalese fans convicted over offenses committed during the tournament Morocco hosted between Dec. 21, 2025 and Jan. 18, 2026.

“This gracious royal gesture reflects the depth of the bonds of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation that have always linked the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal,” the statement said.

“ It also embodies the values and deeply rooted traditions on which Morocco’s authentic identity is founded, foremost among them the values of compassion, mercy, kindness, generosity and the spirit of tolerance.”

The final between Morocco and Senegal spiraled into controversy after Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch protesting a late VAR penalty decision despite leading 1 0.

The Confederation of African Football later overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3 0 forfeit victory, ruling that Senegal’s walk off breached competition rules.

Clashes and vandalism linked to the match led Moroccan authorities to arrest several Senegalese supporters, triggering criticism in Senegal and appeals for clemency from politicians, football officials and civil society groups.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye had previously called for the release of detained supporters as the issue lingered months after the final itself.