Morocco’s Football Chief appointed new Economy and Finance Minister

Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) President Fouzi Lekjaa has been appointed the Minister of Economy and Finance in the country’s newly formed government following the September 23 parliamentary elections.

The former budget Minister who is affiliated with the liberal-centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM),was appointed to the 32-member cabinet led by Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, who was recently appointed by King Mohammed VI.

Born in Berkane in 1970, Lekjaa studied agricultural engineering at the Hassan II Institute of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine in Rabat, graduating in 1994.

He later completed his studies at the National School of Administration in Morocco and transitioned into a career within the public finance sector.

He joined the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1997 as a financial inspector.

He served in various capacities within the ministry prior to his appointment as Director of the State Budget in 2011, a role he maintained until 2021.

King Mohammed VI appointed Lekjaa as Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget in October 2021, as part of the cabinet headed by Aziz Akhannouch.

In his new role, he will lead a pivotal ministry responsible for managing national fiscal policy, including the development of budgets, the oversight of government spending, and the strategic distribution of public resources.

In 2009, he assumed the presidency of Renaissance Sportive de Berkane(RS Berkane), leading the club from Morocco’s lower divisions to becoming a significant contender in both domestic and African football tournaments.

In 2014, he was elected President of the FRMF with tremendous transformations and propelling the country’s football standards at both the club and national team levels as well as developing state-of-the-art football infrastructure.

Under his leadership, the national team reached the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach that stage of the competition.

The 56-year-old also became a member of the FIFA Council in 2021 and later assumed the position of first vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2025.

He has also played a central role in preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

His experience across public administration and sports has raised his political profile, particularly as Morocco prepares major infrastructure projects ahead of the tournament.

Since his election as the FRMF President, Morocco has staged major global football championships, including the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014 and 2023, the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the 2023 AFCON U23, and the U23, AFCON U17 in 2025 and 2026.

The country also hosted the 2024 and 2026 Futsal AFCON, the 2025 AFCON, and the 2025 and 2026 editions of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup and will also stage the 2027, 2028, and 2029 editions.

Morocco was also selected to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup jointly alongside its neighbors Spain and Portugal.

His appointment is also crucial for the North African nation’s aspirations to host important international sporting events in the future.