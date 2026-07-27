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PM pledges continued support for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky visit

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Andy Burnham has pledged to continue the UK’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine ahead of meeting Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

The Ukrainian president will become the prime minister’s first international visitor since he took office a week ago, which No 10 said “illustrates the strength of the relationship between the two nations”.

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They will visit a naval base, where Burnham will announce the sharing of the intellectual property behind the UK’s new “Stone Cloak” electronic warfare system, enabling Ukraine to produce the technology at scale.

Burnham told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg ahead of the visit that he was looking forward to it and that his support for Ukraine was “unwavering – it is 100%”.

The Stone Cloak jammers are the size of a tablet computer and are designed to block the detection of any drones they are fitted to.

The Ministry of Defence has already given thousands of the devices to Ukrainian forces to bolster their drone operations.

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Downing Street said that following its deployment in Ukraine, the technology will be built into the UK’s next generation of long-range weapons.

It said this would include Project Brakestop, a government programme to develop low-cost cruise missiles – self-propelled guided weapons that fly like normal aircraft for much of their flight.

Burnham said in a statement on Sunday evening: “Stone Cloak is the best of homegrown British innovation and proven on the frontline, and it will be vital to protecting our security in both our countries.”

During Monday’s visit, the two leaders will also meet more than 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the last three weeks taking part in a maritime exercise in the UK.

Exercise Sea Breeze is aimed at strengthening warfighting capabilities and counter-mine measures in the Black Sea.

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