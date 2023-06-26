Mudavadi highlights private sector key role in health care

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for concerted efforts in the mobilization of resources for the health sector rather than waiting for grants and donations that may never come.

Speaking Monday during the official opening of the National High-Level Dialogue on Health Financing Conference at Safari Park, Mudavadi, who represented President Ruto, said that the country will need to think beyond external sources of funds.

With dwindling finances due to the withdrawal of grants by key stakeholders, the CS said the private sector will play a critical role in the health sector.

He further assured that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to delivering a well-functioning healthcare system saying this will be achieved by focusing on affordable financial protection, accessible equity, people-centered integrated care, and availability of quality services.

“I encourage health coordinators across the country to champion for more Universal Health Coverage so that Kenyans can get access to quality healthcare services,” he said.

“I am impressed by the robust ICT infrastructure at the health ministry; a crucial aspect of improving healthcare services in Kenya. Streamlining services through technology can make healthcare more effective and efficient, resulting in better health outcomes for patients” he added.

Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha (Health) Simon Chelagui (Cooperatives) and CoG representatives led by chairperson Governor Anne Waiguru and other global partners graced the event.