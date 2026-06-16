Mudavadi wants greater focus on African conflicts as G7 Summit begins

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for greater international attention to conflicts across Africa as the G7 Summit gets underway in Évian, France.

Mudavadi said while the G7 has demonstrated strong commitment to addressing conflicts in other regions, there has been comparatively limited engagement in Africa, particularly on the continent’s ongoing crises such as the Sudan conflict.

“The reality is that the G7 seems to have neglected active engagement on the conflicts on the continent of Africa, a classic example is the Sudan crisis,” he said.

The Prime CS noted that global conflicts have had far-reaching economic consequences for developing countries, saying there is need for discussions on recovery measures.

While welcoming reports of a peace agreement aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, he said ending conflicts alone will not reverse the economic damage already suffered by affected economies.

“There has to be a conversation on a recovery strategy for many economies because the impact and inflationary pressures have already filtered into their systems,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs CS also called for intervention measures from the G7 and international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to support countries facing prolonged recovery periods.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s participation in the summit goes beyond diplomatic engagement, describing it as an opportunity to attract investment, deepen economic partnerships and create jobs.

He added that the country’s presence at the high-level meeting also reinforces Kenya’s position as a reliable global partner while advancing opportunities that can directly benefit its citizens.

Kenya is among only five partner nations invited to the summit, alongside India, Brazil, South Korea and Egypt.