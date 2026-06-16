From Classrooms to Cyber Frontlines: Zetech innovators develop homegrown solutions to combat digital threats

As cybercrime continues to evolve into one of the greatest threats facing businesses and individuals worldwide, a new generation of innovators from Zetech University is stepping up with homegrown solutions designed to safeguard digital assets and strengthen cybersecurity resilience.

At the heart of this technological breakthrough is the Kqimble Platform, a robust cybersecurity framework developed by Zetech University soft engineer student Isaac Muendo alongside a growing number of student-led startups nurtured through the institution’s innovation and incubation centre, the iZET Hub.

The platform and related innovations focus on cloud security, web threat analytics, and network defense solutions tailored to meet the needs of corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and emerging businesses increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

For Isaac Muendo, the software engineer and one of the innovators behind the Kqimble Platform, the inspiration came from a deeply personal experience.

Muendo recalls watching his parents repeatedly lose money through digital fraud and cyber-related incidents, a situation that exposed the growing vulnerability of ordinary citizens and businesses operating in an increasingly digital world.

“Seeing my parents lose money from their accounts made me realize how exposed many people are to cyber threats. I wanted to develop a solution that would not only protect my family but also assist entrepreneurs and organizations facing similar challenges,” he said.

Driven by this vision, Muendo began conceptualizing a cybersecurity solution capable of integrating seamlessly into different business environments without requiring organizations to employ dedicated ICT security personnel.

The result was a platform designed to offer practical, accessible and scalable protection against emerging digital threats while reducing the cost and complexity associated with cybersecurity management.

The innovation has since gained recognition on global technology platforms for its focus on cloud security and web threat intelligence, placing Zetech University’s young innovators among a growing league of African technology pioneers developing solutions for the global market.

Beyond Kqimble, several student techpreneurs at the university are developing enterprise software solutions aimed at defending digital infrastructure, protecting sensitive information and helping organizations respond effectively to evolving cyber risks.

Zetech University Vice Chancellor Prof. Njenga Munene described the achievements as a major milestone in the institution’s mission of positioning itself as a centre of excellence in innovation, research and technological advancement.

“This is a significant step towards making a meaningful contribution to the global innovation ecosystem. We are proud of our students and alumni who are developing solutions that address real-world challenges while creating opportunities for economic growth and employment,” said Prof. Munene.

He noted that the university is actively pursuing the commercialization and intellectual property registration of the innovations to ensure their protection and sustainability in the marketplace.

According to the Vice Chancellor, successful commercialization will not only preserve the innovators’ intellectual property rights but also enhance the competitiveness of locally developed technologies on the global stage.

Prof. Munene further emphasized that Zetech University’s training programmes are aligned with the rapidly growing demand for cybersecurity professionals and managed security services across various sectors, including SMEs, agribusiness, financial services and emerging digital enterprises.

“As digital transformation accelerates, organizations require innovative and affordable cybersecurity solutions. Our students are being equipped with the knowledge and practical skills needed to respond to this demand and become leaders in the technology sector,” he said.

The emergence of innovations such as the Kqimble Platform reflects a broader shift in Kenya’s higher education landscape, where universities are increasingly becoming hubs of innovation, entrepreneurship and problem-solving.

For Muendo and his fellow innovators, the journey is far from over. Their ambition is to continue refining their technologies and expanding their impact beyond Kenya’s borders, proving that world-class cybersecurity solutions can be developed locally and deployed globally.

As cyber threats continue to challenge businesses and individuals alike, the young innovators from Zetech University are demonstrating that the next frontier of digital security may well be emerging from university innovation hubs, one breakthrough at a time.