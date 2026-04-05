Murang’a expands newborn unit at Level 5 Hospital to boost infant care

The county government of Murang’a has taken a major step in improving maternal and child healthcare with the official launch of an expanded newborn unit at Murang’a Level 5 Hospital.

The upgraded unit, which has increased its capacity by more than double, expanding from about 25 to over 60 newborns, is expected to significantly boost care for vulnerable infants

The launch ceremony on Thursday was presided over by Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who was joined by Prof. William Macharia and Ms. Caroline Cheruiyot, representing key partners behind the project.

The unit is expected to ease congestion that has long strained the facility, while also ensuring that more babies receive timely and specialized medical attention.

Implemented through a partnership between the Murang’a County Government, NEST360 and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, the expansion is part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare systems and improve neonatal outcomes not only in Murang’a but neighbouring counties.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Kang’ata described the project as a critical investment in the future of the county, emphasizing its role in saving lives and improving health standards.

“This expanded newborn unit is a major step forward in our mission to safeguard the lives of mothers and infants in Murang’a,” he said.

“By increasing capacity and enhancing the quality of care, we are ensuring that every newborn has a fighting chance at life,” Kang’ata added.

Healthcare workers at the facility welcomed the development, noting that the previous capacity often forced difficult decisions due to limited space and resources.

With the expansion, the health workers will now be better equipped to handle more cases particularly those requiring intensive care.

The involvement of partners such as NEST360 and the Clinton Health Access Initiative has also brought in improved equipment, training, and technical support, further strengthening the hospital’s ability to deliver quality neonatal care.

Representatives from the partner organizations observed that such investments are crucial in reducing neonatal mortality, which remains a challenge in many parts of the country.

“By improving infrastructure and expanding access to specialized care, counties like Murang’a are making meaningful progress toward better health outcomes for mothers and newborns,” noted Ms Cheruiyot, programme manager of Clinton Health Access Initiative.

The launch of the expanded unit highlights Murang’a County’s continued commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through strategic partnerships and sustained investment in critical services.

As the facility begins full operations, residents are expected to benefit from improved access to life-saving care, offering renewed hope to families and reinforcing the county’s focus on protecting its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.