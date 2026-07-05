Murkomen defends govt-backed empowerment drives

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended empowerment programmes spearheaded by leaders allied to the Government.

The CS said the programs are a key component of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) aimed at boosting livelihoods at the grassroots.

Murkomen said the government will continue supporting self-help groups, describing them as effective vehicles for mobilising communities, expanding economic opportunities and accelerating local development.

“We will continue supporting these self-help groups because they align perfectly with our bottom-up economic model,” he said.

Speaking during an empowerment drive for local self-help groups at Kaptilol Grounds in Kaptarakwa Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the CS said such initiatives complement government efforts to improve household incomes by supporting farmers, small businesses and community groups.

The event was organised by Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei which saw farmers receive agricultural inputs to boost production.

“Kaptarakwa is a rich agricultural area with great potential for more productivity. Today, farmers in the area benefited from farm inputs courtesy of the empowerment initiative,” said Murkomen.

He also updated the residents on the progress of government projects in the region that cut across security, housing, education, roads, environment and health sectors.

The CS was accompanied by Governor Wisley Rotich, Senator William Kisang, County MP Caroline Ng’elechei, Keiyo South MP Dr. Gideon Kimaiyo, County Commissioner David Kosgei, County Police Commander Peter Mulinge, and MCAs led by the area MCA Mathew Cheruiyot, among other leaders.