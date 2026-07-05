Local News

Murkomen defends govt-backed empowerment drives

The CS says the programs are a key component of the Kenya Kwanza administration's Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended empowerment programmes spearheaded by leaders allied to the Government.

The CS said the programs are a key component of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) aimed at boosting livelihoods at the grassroots.

Murkomen said the government will continue supporting self-help groups, describing them as effective vehicles for mobilising communities, expanding economic opportunities and accelerating local development.

“We will continue supporting these self-help groups because they align perfectly with our bottom-up economic model,” he said.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Speaking during an empowerment drive for local self-help groups at Kaptilol Grounds in Kaptarakwa Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the CS said such initiatives complement government efforts to improve household incomes by supporting farmers, small businesses and community groups.

The event was organised by Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ng’elechei which saw farmers receive agricultural inputs to boost production.

Government postpones schools reopening to May 6
Activists, faith based organisations urged to bridge information gap on political parties
State working to enhance border security
High Court urges Parliament to enact clear impeachment law for Deputy President

“Kaptarakwa is a rich agricultural area with great potential for more productivity. Today, farmers in the area benefited from farm inputs courtesy of the empowerment initiative,” said Murkomen.

He also updated the residents on the progress of government projects in the region that cut across security, housing, education, roads, environment and health sectors.

The CS was accompanied by Governor Wisley Rotich, Senator William Kisang, County MP Caroline Ng’elechei, Keiyo South MP Dr. Gideon Kimaiyo, County Commissioner David Kosgei, County Police Commander Peter Mulinge, and MCAs led by the area MCA Mathew Cheruiyot, among other leaders.

CS Tuya shares Ministry priorities with development partners
Counties ask for access to national contingency fund to deal with ElNino
New beginnings as KEMSA board turns to performance-based management
A section of opposition senators stage walkout protesting CS Kuria’s presence in the house
Kalonzo invites Kenya Kwanza for talks Monday, says time is of essence
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Three arrested over alleged attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii
Next Article Pope urges Europe to do more for migrants as he visits gateway island
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Omollo lauds women as pillars of national development
Local News
Isiolo women warn climate change eroding indigenous cultures, call for action
County News
Pope urges Europe to do more for migrants as he visits gateway island
International News
Three arrested over alleged attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii
Local News

You May also Like

Local News

Mudavadi: We must foster enabling environment for investment in carbon markets

Local News

Raila says Finance Bill 2024 will severely hurt already overburdened Kenyans

Local NewsNEWS

Ruto to open Roysambu Military Housing Project today

Local NewsNEWS

CS Kindiki puts cattle rustlers, bandits on notice

Show More