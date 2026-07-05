Three arrested over alleged attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on a convoy linked to the Linda Mwananchi political movement along the Kisii-Keroka Road.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said investigations are ongoing identify and apprehend more people believed to have taken part in the incident.

The suspects, identified as Allan Masese Onyambu, Godffrey Bosire Mokaya and Stanley Okeyo, are currently in police custody awaiting processing before being arraigned in court.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 3, along the Kisii-Keroka Road, where several vehicles travelling in the convoy were allegedly stoned and damaged.

According to the NPS, analysis of videos circulating on mainstream and social media established that the attack was targeted at Linda Mwananchi leaders.

“The NPS strongly condemns the events depicted. Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system.”

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has also directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to fast-track its assessment of all aspects of the incident, including identifying any operational gaps that may have contributed to the violence.

Additionally, IAU officers have already been deployed to the affected area as part of the ongoing investigations.