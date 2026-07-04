County News

Mandera County intensifies bursary disbursement to keep learners in school

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
2 Min Read

The Mandera County Government has intensified its bursary disbursement programme across all secondary schools as part of ongoing efforts to ensure that no learner is left behind due to financial constraints.

Under its Elimu kwa Wote initiative, the county continues to strengthen access to education by supporting learners from vulnerable families and improving school retention across Mandera.

As part of the 2026 second-term school fees support, Mandera County has released Kshs 54 million to cater for fees for Grade 10 learners.

The disbursement also includes the release of the remaining 7 percent fee balance for Form Three and Form Four learners, as well as partial fee support for students at Mandera Teachers Training College.

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While Launching the fee disbursement programme, County Executive Committee Member for Education, Bishar Ibrahim, reiterated the county government’s commitment to investing in education, describing it as the foundation for the county’s future growth and development.

He noted that education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and building a better future for Mandera’s younger generation.

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Mandera County Director of Education, Abdi sheikh, urged school principals not to send students home due to unpaid school fees, noting that the county government has already addressed the fee burden through the bursary programme.

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