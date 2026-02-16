County NewsNEWS

IPOA launches inquiry into death at Kitengela rally

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the loss of life and injuries reported during a political rally in Kitengela.

In a statement, IPOA noted that investigations aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine the extent of police involvement, assess whether the use of force was justified, and evaluate whether it was proportionate as defined by law.

The Authority confirmed that it has deployed a rapid-response team comprising monitoring and
investigation officers to Kitengela to conduct independent inquiry into the matter.

“The Authority noted with great concern the loss of life and injuries during the Kitengela political rally, allegedly occurring as members of the National Police Service (NPS) endeavoured to maintain law and order.” The statement read.

Adding that: “Accordingly, in compliance with Part B (5) of the Sixth Schedule of the NPS Act, CAP. 84
of the Laws of Kenya, read together with Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, CAP. 86 of the Laws of Kenya, IPOA has deployed a rapid-response team comprising monitoring and investigation officers to Kitengela to conduct independent inquiry into the matter.”

IPOA extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and quick recovery to the injured persons and commits to pursuing the investigations diligently.

Increased focus on TB following its rise above HIV in mortality rates

Further, the Authority committed to carry out diligent probe, make its findings public and issue recommendations to the relevant agencies to address identified issues where culpability is established.

The Authority reiterated committed to its mandate of holding NPS accountable and ensure that police operations are conducted transparently, professionally, and in full compliance with the law.

