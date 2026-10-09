NACADA nabs counterfeit alcohol and narcotics in Ruiru raids

In a coordinated NACADA-led multi-agency operation aimed at dismantling the illegal liquor and drug trade in Kiambu County, the Authority successfully impounded a significant haul of suspected counterfeit alcohol alongside a cache of narcotics. The raids, conducted in the Gwa Kairu area, resulted in the seizure of contraband goods and the arrest of multiple suspects.

The operation, which focused on a local liquor store, led to the discovery of 216 pieces of 250ml Starlid Vodka. Authorities suspect the consignment to be illicit brew, marking a substantial blow to the distribution of unregulated alcohol in the region. The seizure was documented by officials at approximately 1:06 PM.

Simultaneously, a separate raid on a nearby shop yielded a disturbing array of narcotic substances. Officers recovered 96 small rolls of dry plant material, six small brown sachets, and three medium sachets, all containing dry plant matter suspected to be narcotic drugs. The inventory also included 31 brown rolling papers, 8 whitish rolling papers, and Ksh. 25,840 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the illegal trade. Additionally, ledgers and a lease agreement were confiscated as evidence.

The crackdown saw the arrest of three key suspects linked to the operations. A shop attendant was apprehended at the scene of the narcotics bust. Furthermore, the operation led to the arrest of a suspect identified as the owner of the liquor store where the counterfeit vodka was seized.

Speaking after the successful operation, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended the joint effort between NACADA, the National Police Service (NPS), and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA). He noted that the inclusion of the ACA was critical in addressing the rising threat of counterfeit alcohol.

“The seizure of these 216 pieces of suspected illicit vodka, combined with the narcotics haul, represents a significant victory for the community of Gwa Kairu,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “We are not just fighting drugs; we are fighting the criminal enterprises that seek to poison our people for profit. The arrest of the shop attendant and the liquor store owner should serve as a stern warning. We will continue to work with all relevant agencies to ensure that those who break the law face the full force of justice.”

Dr. Omerikwa reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration, stating that the multi-faceted nature of the operation—targeting both illicit drugs and unregulated alcohol—is the new standard for protecting Kenyan consumers.