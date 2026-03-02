County News

NACADA seizes 2,400 cannabis stones, illicit vodka in Nandi night raid

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 2,400 stones of cannabis in a late-night operation in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

The intelligence-led operation, conducted near the Kapsabet Showground area in Bondeni, also led to the recovery of a 20-litre jerrican containing processed green plant material believed to be cannabis seeds, as well as 116 bottles of vodka suspected to have been smuggled from Uganda.

One suspect was arrested and is set to be arraigned in court, while the recovered exhibits were secured for use as evidence.

According to the authority, the crackdown carried out between 9.00PM and 12.30AM, targeted narcotic drugs and illicit alcohol outlets operating within residential areas accessible to school-going children.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said community protection remains the authority’s foremost priority in its renewed national offensive against drug abuse.

“Protection of our communities is paramount. We are executing intelligence-led crackdowns to dismantle supply chains while simultaneously strengthening prevention programmes to reduce demand. This is in line with the presidential directive and our mandate to safeguard the public,” Dr Omerikwa said.

I’ve realised my dreams, ex-minister Githae says after launching 15 books
Bandits kill cop during highway ambush in Marsabit
MOA pushing to establish driving school for PSV, commercial drivers
World Anaesthesia Day: Smile Train, Lifebox bridge gap in Anaesthesia safety

He said NACADA’s strategy is anchored on two complementary pillars: supply suppression through targeted enforcement, and demand reduction through sustained, evidence-based prevention initiatives in schools, families, and communities.

“Enforcement disrupts availability, but prevention addresses vulnerability. We are scaling up both approaches because lasting impact requires a comprehensive response,” he added.

The Kapsabet raid follows a series of coordinated enforcement actions in Trans Nzoia County as the authority intensifies a national crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit alcohol trade.

In one operation, NACADA officers raided the residence of a suspected ethanol distributor and alcohol counterfeiter, seizing more than 400 litres of unlicensed and uncustomed ethanol and arresting three suspects.

In a separate crackdown at Kitale Bus Park, authorities dismantled a cannabis-selling ring and recovered more than 180 rolls of the substance, leading to the arrest of three additional suspects.

“We will continue to pursue intelligence-driven enforcement actions across the country. Those who profit from poisoning our communities, especially where children are concerned, should expect decisive action,” Dr Omerikwa said.

PS Nge’no in Baku for New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance meeting
MPs raise concern over high University admission fees
DCI launches murder probe during a rally in Kakamega
Authorities in Turkana to return 65 livestock stolen from Jie Uganda
Maternal deaths on the rise in Migori County amidst health challenges
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Infantino wants red card for players covering their mouths in a bid to end racism
Next Article Farmers won’t be forced to adopt GM maize
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Farmers won’t be forced to adopt GM maize
County News NEWS
Infantino wants red card for players covering their mouths in a bid to end racism
Football Sports
Former Mauritania tactician Abdou ,named new Burkina Faso coach
Football Sports
Oil prices rise after ships attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Business International Business

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Ruto kicks off three-day development tour of Migori County

County News

Women in Coast region benefiting from blue economy

County NewsNEWS

Kisii County Assembly Clerk removed from office

County NewsNEWS

Kirinyaga County Government launches animal diseases sensitization campaign

Show More