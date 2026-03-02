NACADA seizes 2,400 cannabis stones, illicit vodka in Nandi night raid

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 2,400 stones of cannabis in a late-night operation in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

The intelligence-led operation, conducted near the Kapsabet Showground area in Bondeni, also led to the recovery of a 20-litre jerrican containing processed green plant material believed to be cannabis seeds, as well as 116 bottles of vodka suspected to have been smuggled from Uganda.

One suspect was arrested and is set to be arraigned in court, while the recovered exhibits were secured for use as evidence.

According to the authority, the crackdown carried out between 9.00PM and 12.30AM, targeted narcotic drugs and illicit alcohol outlets operating within residential areas accessible to school-going children.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said community protection remains the authority’s foremost priority in its renewed national offensive against drug abuse.

“Protection of our communities is paramount. We are executing intelligence-led crackdowns to dismantle supply chains while simultaneously strengthening prevention programmes to reduce demand. This is in line with the presidential directive and our mandate to safeguard the public,” Dr Omerikwa said.

He said NACADA’s strategy is anchored on two complementary pillars: supply suppression through targeted enforcement, and demand reduction through sustained, evidence-based prevention initiatives in schools, families, and communities.

“Enforcement disrupts availability, but prevention addresses vulnerability. We are scaling up both approaches because lasting impact requires a comprehensive response,” he added.

The Kapsabet raid follows a series of coordinated enforcement actions in Trans Nzoia County as the authority intensifies a national crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit alcohol trade.

In one operation, NACADA officers raided the residence of a suspected ethanol distributor and alcohol counterfeiter, seizing more than 400 litres of unlicensed and uncustomed ethanol and arresting three suspects.

In a separate crackdown at Kitale Bus Park, authorities dismantled a cannabis-selling ring and recovered more than 180 rolls of the substance, leading to the arrest of three additional suspects.

“We will continue to pursue intelligence-driven enforcement actions across the country. Those who profit from poisoning our communities, especially where children are concerned, should expect decisive action,” Dr Omerikwa said.