FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested a significant tightening of football regulations to address racism, asserting that players who cover their mouths during disputes should be dismissed if there is suspicion of racist remarks.

Infantino’s firm position comes in the wake of the contentious Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on February 17, which was paused for 11 minutes after Vinicius Junior was reportedly racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

This incident has reignited discussions on how football deals with on-field discrimination and the challenges of proving verbal misconduct.

In an interview with Sky News, Infantino emphasized his desire for an assumption of guilt in cases where a player seems to intentionally hide their speech.

“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and it results in a racist outcome, then he must be sent off, obviously,” Mr. Infantino stated.

“There should be an assumption that he has said something inappropriate; he wouldn’t need to cover his mouth.”

The FIFA president acknowledged that disciplinary actions require evidence and due process, especially with UEFA currently investigating the incident and having temporarily suspended Prestianni for the second leg, which Benfica lost. However, he emphasized that football must move beyond reactive responses to prevent abuse.

“There are situations we did not anticipate,” he remarked. “Of course, when handling a disciplinary case, you must analyze the situation and have evidence, but we cannot be content with just that moving forward.”

Gianni Infantino is advocating for a RED CARD approach to incidents where individuals cover their mouths, as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat racism. He mentioned that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) might swiftly update the Laws of the Game by April, enabling the implementation of new rules before the World Cup in June.

In what could mark a notable policy change, Infantino expressed openness to reconsidering the existing minimum 10-game suspension for discriminatory behavior.