World Environment Day: Gov’t keen on planting 15 billion trees by 2032

Environment CS Soipan Tuya says her ministry is committed to ensuring that the government realizes its goal of planting over 15 billion trees in the next 10 years.

The initiative aims at ensuring the country reaches 30 percent tree cover.

The CS spoke reiterated the government’s resolve Saturday during national celebrations to mark the World Environment Day which were held at St. Paul’s Waita Secondary School in Mwingi Central Sub-County in Kitui.

Earlier, she launched a sand dam at the nearby Mwania River.

Tuya asserted the commitment of the national government towards environmental conservation as well as fighting hunger.

The CS lauded Kitui Governor Dr. Julius Malombe for showing his commitment towards climate change mitigation by gracing the occasion.

Dr. Malombe on his side pledged to construct over 100 sand dams this financial year, as well as ensure that he constructs over 1,200 by the end of his five-year tenure.

The Governor said that this move is aimed at raising the water table across the county, hence make trees grow with ease.

Tourism CS Penina Malonza who was in attendance promised that her ministry would collaborate with the County Government of Kitui in order to ensure that Kitui, just like other counties, benefits from tourism gained from Tsavo National Park and Kora Game Reserve.