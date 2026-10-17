Nairobi to host The Moth global storytelling event on November 7

Nairobi is set to host another edition of The Moth Global storytelling event on November 7, bringing together audiences for an evening of personal narratives and shared human experiences at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

The event will take place at the university’s LRC Auditorium, with Kenyan storyteller and media personality Adelle Onyango as the host.

The pan-African storytelling experience will provide a platform for authentic voices to share personal stories that connect people across cultures and backgrounds.

Storytellers including swimming coach Anne Obure Anne Obure and human rights defender Bernard Mbugua from Kenya, Shakirah Namwanje from Uganda, Odun Orimolade from Nigeria and Mahmood Bangura from Sierra Leone, will share true personal experiences live

“The return of The Moth Global to Nairobi offers audiences an opportunity to experience live storytelling, where individuals share real-life experiences in an engaging format that highlights the diversity of human experiences across the continent,” the organisers said.

Organisers are inviting members of the public, creatives and storytelling enthusiasts to attend the event, which promotes live storytelling as a way of connecting people through personal accounts.

The return of The Moth Global to Nairobi forms part of its international storytelling platform, which brings personal stories to audiences through live performances.

The Moth is a global nonprofit organisation dedicated to the art and craft of personal storytelling.

Founded in 1997 by novelist George Dawes Green, the organisation began with storytelling gatherings inspired by evenings spent sharing stories with friends in his native Georgia in the United States.

Since then, The Moth has grown into an international platform featuring true stories told live and without notes. Its programmes include Mainstage events featuring selected storytellers and StorySLAM events, where members of the public can share their own experiences.

Kenya has hosted The Moth storytelling workshops for nearly 15 years with the Nairobi Mainstage providing a platform for stories drawn from different backgrounds and experiences.